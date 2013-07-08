Nikkei share offering considered by Olympus

Olympus is considering a major share offering on the Nikkei.


July 8, 2013 10:45 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Olympus Corp is set to launch a massive new Nikkei share offering in a bid to boost its endoscope business and expand the medical section of the firm.

It is considering issuing up to 100 billion yen (£665 million) of stocks in what would be the Japanese company's first share offering in 32 years, reports Reuters.

Olympus wants to use the money it would raise through the plan to fund an expansion of its medical business into developing countries.

It was pointed out that the firm experienced big losses during the course of 2011 and the share offering could be a way for the company to improve its financial situation.

A total of 50 billion yen was raised by Olympus through a third-party allocation of shares to business partner Sony Corp last year.

The Nikkei was down 1.4 per cent today, despite rising earlier in the session to reach a new six-week peak. At the end of trading, it had fallen back over 200 points on the start of the day.

