Nikkei rises to 7 year high

Investors respond positively to news that Japan is expanding QE programme.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 4, 2014 5:10 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japan's stock market rose to a new seven-year high, in response to the recent announcement of new measures to stimulate the country's economy.

The Bank of Japan announced on Friday that it was committed to boosting confidence in the economy and investors responded in kind.

Japan's Nikkei index surged over the 17,000 point mark for the first time since 2007, indicating that it may finally be getting over the catastrophic global recession, which was precipitated by the credit crunch.

Other factors contributing to this record high included positive investor response to news that Government Pension Investment Fund is to change its strategy.

It revealed that it is to start buying more shares, which Gavin Parry, managing director of Parry International Trading in Hong Kong, described as a "sea-change" with regards to how decision are made with investments.

"The impact of the Bank of Japan's additional easing was big, so it couldn’t be priced in during just one day," Toshihiko Matsuno, chief strategist at SMBC Friend Securities Co in Tokyo, told Bloomberg.

"There is a risk in not holding Japanese shares, and those that sold them off will have to buy them back."

The economist said that the Bank of Japan "stunned financial markets" with its announcement on Friday that it was widening its programme of quantitative easing.

"The bank’s action is also an admission of partial failure thus far; its bond-buying has succeeded in sparking some inflation, yet its goal of achieving price rises of two per cent a year by around April 2015 remains a distant possibility," the online publication stated.

"Along with the government, it badly underestimated the dampening effect of a hike in the consumption tax in April this year, which caused the economy to shrink by 1.7 per cent in the second quarter."

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.