Nikkei rises to 3 week high

The Nikkei enjoyed a successful day of trading today (November 12th) and rose to a new three-week high for the index.

Just a couple of days after the Nikkei had fallen to a one-month low, it added 2.2 per cent to end the day up to 14,588.68, which was its largest daily gain since September.

The index had also hit its top point since October 23rd and the broader Topix index rose as well, seeing a 1.7 per cent rise to 1,205.41.

Sony Corp and Advantest Corp were among the companies to experience rises in their stocks during today's session, while Obayashi Corp fell by three per cent and Kajima Corp was a major faller as well.

The dollar was up to 99.59 yen, which was its highest point compared to the Japanese currency for close to two months.

Last week, the Nikkei had fallen by 0.8 per cent, but this loss was immediately cancelled out by the 1.3 per cent rise the index recorded yesterday to kick off the new week.

