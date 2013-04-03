Nikkei rises on Wednesday

The Nikkei has rebounded in today's trading (April 3rd) after it started the week with two successive days of losses.

It was up by 204.03 points to 12,207.46 by the midday break after it dropped by more than three per cent in the last two days.

Index heavyweight Fast Retailing Co helped to fuel the rise in the Nikkei and it was up by more than ten per cent over the course of the day, reports Reuters.

The company's boost came after its Uniqlo casual clothing chain posted a 23.1 per cent rise in same-store sales in March on 12 months ago.

Analysts told the news provider that as selling by short-term investors was overdone early this week, which resulted in the losses on the Nikkei on Monday and Tuesday. But investors have bought stocks on the dips on Wednesday.

Stefan Worrall, director of cash equities at Credit Suisse in Tokyo, previously explained the Nikkei was down due to investors taking their profits out of the index.

