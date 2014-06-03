Nikkei rises on optimism over global economy

Nikkei share average rose above the 15,000 mark for the first time in two months.


Financial Analyst
June 3, 2014
Financial Analyst

Japan's Nikkei has continued its run of strong performances with share average rising above the 15,000 mark for the first time in two months.

It gained one per cent to 15,083.69 in mid-morning trade after opening at 15,089.04. The index ended the day 0.66 per cent up.

Six foreign brokerages placed a net buy orders of 22.2 million Japanese shares before the market opened, which was the biggest since June 2013, Reuters reports.

This performance reflects investor optimism over the global economy and a weaker yen, according to brokers.

"Some people think that the US economy will show its resilience and that it will become more obvious later this week (when US jobs data is out)," a senior trader at a foreign brokerage told the news agency.

He added that as foreign investors grew more confident about macroeconomic data, they started buying up Japanese shares.

The broader Topix gained 0.8 per cent to 1,230.60, while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.8 per cent to 11,209.82.

