Nikkei recovers from three day losing streak

Financial Analyst
August 29, 2013 10:15 AM
Financial Analyst

The Nikkei has bounced back in today's (August 29th) trading to recover from three successive days of losses at the start of the week.

It rose by 0.9 per cent to improve on the two-month low it reached yesterday, although some investors remain concerned about the ongoing situation in Syria.

According to a report by Reuters, US forces are now not expected to launch missile attacks on Syria by the end of the week.

The Nikkei climbed by almost one per cent to end the session at 13,459.71, while the broader Topix index was also up, closing at 1,116.51 after a 0.2 per cent increase in its value.

On the Nikkei today, the mining subsector – which includes oil refinery operators – rose by close to five per cent to help the index to its first gains of the week.

Yesterday's trading saw the Nikkei slip 1.5 per cent to hit 13,338.46, which is the lowest point it has closed a day since June.

