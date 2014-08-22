Nikkei records longest winning streak for 26 years

The Nikkei has recorded its longest winning streak for 26 years after posting a tenth successive session of growth today (August 22nd).

This year has been testing for the index so far but the market appears to be recovering and today's 0.2 per cent increase meant it finished the week at 15,611.35.

However, trading activity was subdued as a result of investors waiting for chair of the Federal Reserve Janet Yellen to make a speech a policymakers' meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, today, reports Reuters.

"Even though there may not be a surprise, most investors including event-driven funds want to hold their positions until Yellen's speech is over, and they may take profits after that," said Norihiro Fujito, a senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

Shinsei Bank was among the best performers on the Nikkei today, growing its share price by 2.3 per cent after reports it is preparing a bid for Citigroup's Japanese retail banking operations.

Mitsui and Nippon were among the other companies to post increases in their share prices over the two per cent mark during trading today.

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index.