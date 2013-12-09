Nikkei records best daily gain in 3 months

The Nikkei has got the new week off to a flying start by recording its best daily gain for three months during today's (December 9th) session.

After slipping by 2.3 per cent over the course of last week, the Nikkei put those losses behind it with a 2.3 per cent gain today.

An upbeat jobs report from the US provided a boost to the Nikkei today, with investors growing in confidence that the Federal Reserve could soon wind down its quantitative easing policy.

The Nikkei gained by more than 350 points today, ending the session near a six-month intraday high of 15,794.15 reached last week, reports Reuters.

Fanuc, Denso and Kyocera were among the major leaps on the index, with the trip up between 2.5 and 3.8 per cent, while Yahoo Japan Corp jumped 6.4 per cent.

The Nikkei is having a highly successful year overall and in November it recorded its strongest performance in that month since 2005.

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index