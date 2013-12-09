Nikkei records best daily gain in 3 months

The Nikkei rose by 2.3 per cent today.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 9, 2013 9:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Nikkei has got the new week off to a flying start by recording its best daily gain for three months during today's (December 9th) session.

After slipping by 2.3 per cent over the course of last week, the Nikkei put those losses behind it with a 2.3 per cent gain today.

An upbeat jobs report from the US provided a boost to the Nikkei today, with investors growing in confidence that the Federal Reserve could soon wind down its quantitative easing policy.

The Nikkei gained by more than 350 points today, ending the session near a six-month intraday high of 15,794.15 reached last week, reports Reuters.

Fanuc, Denso and Kyocera were among the major leaps on the index, with the trip up between 2.5 and 3.8 per cent, while Yahoo Japan Corp jumped 6.4 per cent.

The Nikkei is having a highly successful year overall and in November it recorded its strongest performance in that month since 2005.

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.