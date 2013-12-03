Nikkei reaches six year closing high

The Nikkei ended today (December 3rd) at a new six-year closing high for the index.

After getting the new week off to a slow start by slipping 0.04 per cent in yesterday's session, the Nikkei recorded a 0.6 per cent gain to end the day at 15,749.66, reports Reuters.

That was its highest closing mark since December 2007 and represented the latest milestone reached by the index, which is up by around 50 per cent for the year.

Last month was also the Nikkei's strongest November performance since 2005, indicating the strong progress being made by the market at the present time.

There was also an increase in the value of the broader Topix index, which was up by 0.3 per cent to close the session at 1,262.54.

It was a busy day on the Topix as 2.69 billion shares changed hands over the course of the session.

Global markets are currently awaiting the release of the latest employment data from the US, which is due to be released on Friday.

