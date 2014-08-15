Nikkei posts 3 7 weekly gain

The Nikkei ended the week on a flat trading session today (August 15th), but the Japanese index was still up for the week.

It posted a 3.7 per cent weekly gain that helped to arrest some of the losses piled up earlier in the year. However, the Nikkei is still down by around six per cent in 2014 so far.

This week was the largest gain racked up by the Nikkei since the middle of April, indicating the market could be turning a corner.

Speaking to Reuters, Hiromitsu Kamata, head of Japanese equity target department at Amundi Japan, said: "When you think globally, the Japanese market falls behind its peers."

Some strategists have suggested this could make the Nikkei an attractive market for investors in the coming months, especially as it is being outperformed by global rivals.

This is in contrast to 2013, when the Nikkei grew strongly for the year and stocks performed strongly compared to rivals on the FTSE 100 in London and the Dow Jones in New York.

