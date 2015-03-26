Nikkei plunges on stronger yen

The rise of the Japanese currency has hit exporters’ shares.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 26, 2015 12:26 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Stocks fell sharply on the Tokyo Stock Exchange today (March 26th) as the yen strengthened against the dollar after a weak overnight session on Wall Street.

The 225-issue Nikkei average dropped 1.39 per cent to close at 19,471.12, while the Topix index of all First Section issues tumbled 1.46 per cent to finish at 1,568.82.

US shares plunged overnight on the back of weaker-than-expected US economic data, pushing the Dow Jones industrial average down 1.62 per cent. The fresh figures showed spending on US durable goods fell for a sixth straight month in February.

The yen’s strengthening weighed down exporters shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Automakers Toyota and Honda, electronic device maker TDK and electronic parts maker Murata Manufacturing plunged.

Amongst the biggest losses were semi-conductor shares, with Sumco falling 5.7 per cent and Tokyo Electron 5.2 per cent.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.