Nikkei opens with 2 drop

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 30, 2013 10:15 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Nikkei has started the week with a 2.1 per cent drop in its value today (September 30th).

After the index recorded a slight rise last week, it dipped by the most it has fallen in one day for six weeks, reports Reuters.

The Nikkei’s fall came as a result of investors taking profits from the recent gains made by the index because of fears of a US government shutdown.

Over the course of the full-day session, the index dropped to 14,455.80, which was the biggest fall in one day since August 20th.

Despite the loss recorded in trading today, the monthly gain for the Nikkei still stood at an impressive eight per cent after a strong run of weekly performances. The index had been up four weeks in a row at the end of Friday’s session.

The Nikkei is now up by 39 per cent for the year, which could mean investors are happy to take their profits out of the index as it enters October tomorrow.

