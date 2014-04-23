The Nikkei recorded a strong rise in its overall value today (April 23rd), with the increase driven by rises on Wall Street in the previous day of trading.

After the Nasdaq and the S&P both increased on Tuesday, investors' confidence spilled over on to the Nikkei, which was up by 0.7 per cent at the end of today's session.

The market therefore closed at 14,495.44, which is still down on the two-week high reached by the index on Monday, but the losses sustained yesterday were mostly erased. This year has been a testing one for the Nikkei so far, after the index outperformed global rivals in 2013.

Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Securities, told Reuters that investors may be on the hunt for stocks with a low price-earnings ratio.

He cited the example of Bridgestone, which rose by more than two per cent yesterday.

There were also big jumps in the share price of Mazda, which was up by 2.2 per cent, while Aiful increased in value by 6.5 per cent and Acom was up 5.7 per cent.

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index