Nikkei hits one week closing high

The Nikkei has continued its improved performance this week and by the end of trading today (August 14th), the index had reached a one-week closing high.

After trading had been flat for much of the day, a late rally on the index saw it end the day up 1.3 per cent on the start, reports Reuters.

The index is likely to set the trend for markets all over the world today, with financial spread betting experts predicting that the UK's FTSE 100 will be up this morning.

In currencies, the dollar rose about 0.2 per cent to 98.41 yen, making up ground from a session low of 97.87 yen earlier in the day.

In Europe, the euro was up about 0.1 per cent to $1.3273, with the single currency having been supported by the latest German economic data.

After recording slight increases in its value on Friday and Monday, the Nikkei added 2.6 per cent on Tuesday to get the week off to a strong start.

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index