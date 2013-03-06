Nikkei hits four year high

Good news for the markets continued with a four-year high for the Nikkei.


March 6, 2013 5:15 PM
The Nikkei share average recorded a new four-and-a-half year high today (March 6th), continuing the recent good news for stock markets all over the world.

It reached sight of the 12,000 mark, which was helped by a record closing on Wall Street, as well as the prospects of a reflationary policy in Japan to revive growth.

The Nikkei ended 2.1 per cent up at 11,932.27, which is a higher point than it has closed at since September 2008, before the global financial crisis.

Both the Dow Jones and the FTSE 100 have broken recent records in the last few days as stock markets around the world rebound from the recession.

Speaking to Reuters, Mitsushige Akino, executive director and chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Asset Management, said: "Currently, market players don't care as much about forex moves. The rally is more about excess liquidity to be created by monetary and the expectations that more money to flow into the stock market."

Yutaka Yoshino, chief technical analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities, added there is a focus on domestic-demand shares at the present time.

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index.

