Nikkei hits 15 year high

Japan's Nikkei hit a fresh 15-year high today (February 26th), as investors' appetite for risk was boosted by US Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's recent comments.

She said the US central bank would be patient about raising interest rates, as the job market is still healing and inflation is too low. She added that that the Fed is preparing to consider increases "on a meeting-by-meeting basis," and that she and her colleagues would provide markets with a clearer signals before they moved.

In Japan, the benchmark Nikkei 225 ended 1.08 per cent up at 18,785.79, marking its sixth consecutive day of gains.

Other Asian markets have also been performing well, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.5 per cent to 24,902.06 and the Shanghai Composite index closing 2.2 per cent higher at 3,298.36.

Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 was own 0.6 per cent at 5,908.49 and South Korea's Kospi ended 0.13 per cent up at 1,993.08.