Nikkei falls on China fears

The Nikkei has started the week with a 1.5 per cent drop.


June 24, 2013 10:15 AM
The Nikkei ended a choppy day of trading today (June 24th) down 1.5 per cent.

It had risen by as much as 1.3 per cent at one point, but a poor end to the day meant it closed the session at 13,062.78, reports Reuters.

The Nikkei was down as a result of fears over economic instability in China and this has also had a knock-on effect on other stock markets in Asia.

Today saw the Topix down by nearly one per cent and it ended the day at 1,089.64.

China-related stocks such as construction equipment makers and some exporters were particularly badly hit today.

The Nikkei managed to break four successive weeks of falls in its value last week, after dropping steadily from the five-and-a-half year highs it recorded during May.

It closed almost one per cent up on Friday after another day of choppy trade. It had been down to as low as 12,702.67 during the course of the trading session.

