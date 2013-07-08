Nikkei falls on Asian markets weakness

The Nikkei has started the new week with a 1.4 per cent drop today (July 8th), with Asian markets weakening across the board.

After a strong week ended with a five-week high on Friday, the index is in less positive mood today despite rising to six-week peaks earlier in the day.

According to a report by Reuters, it jumped as high as 14,497.65 in early trade, but then fell back to end the day at 14,109.34, down 200 points for the session.

There were sharp declines across all the major Asian markets today, indicating the Nikkei may yet fall further away from the six-week highs recorded today.

It has been a choppy year for the Nikkei so far, with big gains in the first few months partly cancelled out by the losses it sustained during June.

Investors will now be waiting to see how the index responds to today's 1.4 per cent losses in the rest of the week.

