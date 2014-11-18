Nikkei enjoys brief surge following record Wall Street close

Asian markets continued to be mixed on Friday (November 7th).


November 18, 2014 4:27 PM
The Nikkei enjoyed a brief surge on Friday (November 7th) but Asian markets remained mixed.

Wall Street once again saw a record close and there was more optimism from Far East investors following comments about the future of the eurozone.

Mario Draghi, president of the European Central Bank (ECB), announced that the organisation was prepared to widen its stimulus programme to help support the eurozone economy, should it be required.

"The governing council is unanimous in its commitment to using additional unconventional instruments within its mandate," Mr Draghi said.

The announcement will come as a welcome relief for investors after recent uncertainty across the region.

Elsewhere, Tokyo grew by 0.52 per cent for the first time in the week following profit-taking. The Nikkei added 87.90 points to finish at 16,880.38.

Both Seoul and Taipei reported gains of 0.18 per cent and 0.24 per cent respectively while Shanghai and Hong Kong slipped 0.32 per cent and 0.42 per cent during the same period.

