Nikkei ends week on a low

The Nikkei grew for the week as a whole, despite falling in value today (September 6th).

It dropped 1.5 per cent in trading today to be down for the first time in September, after the index had risen by more than five per cent in the four previous days.

According to a report by Reuters, the Nikkei ended the week at 13,860.81, which is still 3.5 per cent higher than at the start of trading on Monday morning.

For 2013 as a whole, the Nikkei is now 33 per cent up, indicating the progress that has been made by the index in the last few months.

The broader Topix index was also down over the course of the day's trading, having shed 0.9 percent to 1,147.82 in a session described by the news agency as "light".

Yesterday saw the Nikkei grow to a four-week high as the index responded positively to Tokyo's attempts to secure the right to host the 2020 Olympic Games.

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index