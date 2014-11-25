Nikkei edges up 0 6

Confidence in the Asian markets continued on Tuesday (November 25th) with a number of major indexes opening higher.

Japan's Nikkei played a little catch up, following being shut on Monday for a national holiday, and saw its stock average boosted by 0.6 per cent.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan declined by 0.3 per cent following a surge after China announced a cut in its interest rates.

The People's Bank of China's decision to reduce the level of interest rates came as a surprise to many but it has helped to stimulate the Asian market as investors become more confident.

While Asian markets continued their improved performance, oil prices continued to slide ahead a meeting of Opec representatives.

Strategists at Barclays said in a note, reported by Reuters: "The reduced leverage that Opec now has over the oil market is likely to make it more cautious about cutting production."

Prior to the much-anticipated meeting, US crude fell by 0.2 per cent to $75.65 (£48.28) a barrel while Brent crude fell 11 cents to $80.41.

