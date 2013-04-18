Nikkei drops in morning session

The Nikkei lost as much as 1.4 per cent during this morning's (April 18th) trading session, but recovered to be down just 0.4 per cent at the midday break.

Toyota Motor Corp was one of the biggest fallers on the index over the course of the session and the carmaker was down by 1.3 per cent, with camera manufacturer Nikon Corp dropping 1.6 per cent.

Speaking to Reuters, Mitsushige Akino, executive director and chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Asset Management, highlighted the fact small-caps have been performing "quite well".

He said: "Although a wait-and-see mood prevails in the market ahead of the G20 meeting, retail investors and some hedge funds are buying small-caps aggressively and such move limit the downside."

The Nikkei was up in yesterday morning's trading session, with a small rise that helped to cancel out the falls seen in the three previous days on the index.

There was good news for the Topix index as well, which gained 0.9 per cent to 1,128.72.

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index