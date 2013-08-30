Nikkei drops back to end week on low

The Nikkei has ended the week on a low after recording a drop in its value today (August 30th).

Having bounced back from a three-day losing streak yesterday, the Nikkei finished the last week of August with a 0.5 per cent fall.

This means the Nikkei is down for both the week and the month as a whole, with investors still concerned about the possibility of military action in Syria, reports Reuters.

The Nikkei hit a two-month low earlier in the week amid rumours that a US military strike on Syria is imminent. Last night, the UK parliament voted against Britain taking part in an intervention.

A weekly fall of two per cent was recorded by the Nikkei, which ends the month two per cent down for August, the fourth monthly drop in succession for the index.

The Nikkei was up by 0.9 per cent yesterday but this resurgence was not enough to lead the index towards a weekly rise.

