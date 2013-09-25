Nikkei drops back again

The Nikkei's poor start to the week continued today (September 25th) when the index dropped back by 0.8 per cent.

After the index was closed on Monday for a public holiday, it fell by 0.1 per cent yesterday to get the new week off to a weak opening.

According to a report by Reuters, the Nikkei dropped to 14,620.53 during the course of the session, falling further away from the two-month highs hit at the end of last week.

The Nikkei has still had a good year overall, but investors will be hoping the index can turn things around in the next two days.

Last week saw the Nikkei increase in value by 2.3 per cent and the index has some way to go before it will come close to matching those gains.

While the Nikkei slipped by 0.8 per cent during today's trading, the Topix was slightly more stable and it fell by just 0.3 per cent to end the session at 1,211.15.

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index