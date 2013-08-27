Nikkei drops 0 7

The Nikkei is down for the second day in a row today (August 27th), marking a bad start to the week for the index.

It lost 0.7 per cent of its value over the course of the session, while the broader Topix index was also down, recording a 0.5 per cent drop today.

According to a report by Reuters, investors are keeping a close eye on the ongoing civil unrest in Syria, as well as other potentially market-moving events in the coming weeks.

With the US Federal Reserve expected to start scaling back its quantitative easing scheme by the end of the year, but the body yet to confirm details of when this will happen, many investors have been responding cautiously of late.

Although the Nikkei was down overall during today's trading, there was a big jump in the value of Tokyo Electric Power Co shares, which rose by more than 12 per cent in the session.

After a poor start to the week, the Nikkei will have to bounce back in the next three days if it is to follow last week's 0.1 per cent increase with another rise in its value.

