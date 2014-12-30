Nikkei down on 2014 final day

Japan stocks ended the final session of 2014 lower today (December 30th) due to profit takings ahead of the New Year’s holiday.

The Nikkei 225 average tumbled 1.57 per cent to finish at 17,450.77. Overall, the index jumped 7.12 per cent this year, making today the highest year-end closing level in 15 years.

The result is mainly due to aggressive asset purchases by the Bank of Japan and a weaker yen that boosted exporters' shares. The Topix fell 1.20 per cent, to 1,407.51 today, with a yearly gain of 8.08 per cent.

Investors sentiment today was hit by concern over the political situation in Europe, after the Greek parliament yesterday rejected the ruling party’s nominee for president.

In thin trading, the Tokyo Stock Exchange was "unmotivated", Nobuyuki Fujimoto, market analyst at SBI Securities Co., told the Japan Times.

"Investors who were disappointed with the Nikkei’s expected failure to achieve a year-to-date high at the close of the year moved to sell stocks," he added.

