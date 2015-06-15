Nikkei dips as Greece talks stall

Shares dipped on the Japanese stock exchange today (June 15th) amid concerns over Greece's economic future.

The European country is currently in stalemate with its creditors after weekend talks failed to end the deadlock.

According to Reuters, the Nikkei 225 was down 0.2 per cent to 20,373.24 points at the close of trading, having earlier dropped as low as 20,205.10 points.

Companies exposed to the global economy were the worst performers, with Panasonic and robotics manufacturer Fanuc both falling by one per cent.

Investors are concerned over the lack of progress in resolving Greece's financial crisis, with some convinced the country will eventually bow to creditors' demands and others predicting it to default, which would put its position in the eurozone at risk.

Tetsuro Ii, president at Commons Asset Management, said that while the market "has already priced in a default", it would be "another matter" if the country were to abandon the euro entirely.