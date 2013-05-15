Nikkei breaks 15 000 barrier

The Nikkei's strength in recent weeks has continued today (May 15th) and the index has broken through the 15,000 mark for the first time in over five years.

It was January 2008 the last time the index was recorded so high and the Nikkei has been growing at a strong rate since the turn of the year.

This morning's session saw the Nikkei index rise two per cent to 15,096, with carmaker Toyota and consumer electronics giant Sony among the companies to be fueling its growth.

The Nikkei has now grown by 46 per cent since the start of 2013, with the weakening yen believed to have persuaded investors to put their money into stocks and shares.

Earlier in the month, the yen broke through the 100 barrier compared to the US dollar and some analysts have suggested the currency could be set to get even weaker in the coming months.

The dollar has eased by 0.1 per cent to 102.22 yen, but the US currency remains dominant.

