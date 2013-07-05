Nikkei bounces to five week high

The Nikkei’s strong week continued today (July 5th) as the index made big gains to reach new five-week highs.

After a couple of days of drops erased some of the increases recorded on Monday and Tuesday, the Nikkei rose by more than two per cent today.

Comments from the European Central Bank and the Bank of England helped to ease the fears of investors over monetary policy, reports Reuters. The installation of a new leader in Egypt may have also reassured investors that the region is going to be more stable.

Although trading was relatively light over the course of the day, the Nikkei was able to add 291.04 points to 14,309.97, which is its highest closing point in more than a month.

The Topix was also up today, with the index having advanced by 1.5 per cent to 1,188.58.

Yesterday saw the Nikkei experience a session of choppy trade, with the index ending the day down 0.3 per cent at the end of the day.

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index