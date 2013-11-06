Nikkei bounces on Toyota gains

The Nikkei posted a strong gain during trading today (November 6th), with the index supported by the improvement in the share price of carmaker Toyota.

It rose by 0.8 per cent to end the day at 14,337.31, following on from the 0.2 per cent rise yesterday. However, it was not all plain sailing for the index, as it dropped as low as 14,130.86 earlier in the day, reports Reuters.

Toyota's share price slipped at first, but was able to recover later in the session and ended the day 0.5 per cent up. The firm had raised its operating profit forecast.

Fellow manufacturer Nissan was also among the gainers on the Nikkei today, with the stock erasing some of the heavy losses it stacked up yesterday.

Today's trading saw the Nissan share price rise by 2.8 per cent, cancelling out some of the 10.4 per cent loss it suffered after announcing a cut to its annual earnings guidance.

But Softbank Corp was down by over two per cent, causing a problem for the Nikkei index.

