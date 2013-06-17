Nikkei bounces back with 2 7 jump

The Nikkei has bounced back in the first trading session of the new week today (June 17th), recording a solid increase in its value.

After falling badly in each of the last few weeks, it rose by 2.7 per cent over the course of the day to get the week off to a good start.

Investors were hunting for bargains after the recent drops on the index and this pushed the Nikkei back above the 13,000 mark, reports Reuters.

However, the index remains some distance short of the five-and-a-half year highs that were recorded last month.

Exporters were among those to be performing particularly well on the index today and analysts believe this trend could continue for the rest of the week.

Even though the Nikkei was able to bring last week to an end with a 1.7 per cent jump in its value, it was still down for the week as a whole, the fourth week in a row it has dropped.

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index