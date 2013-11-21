Nikkei bounces back with 1 9 rise

The Nikkei has recovered from a slow week by rising almost two per cent during trading today (November 21st), ending at its highest point in nearly six months.

After falling by 0.3 per cent for two days in a row, the index bounced back today and hit 15,365.60 points at the end of the session, reports Dow Jones.

This was the highest closing mark since May 22nd and it represents a resurgence for the market. Investors had previously been growing cautious over the future direction of the US Federal Reserve.

An equity trading director at a foreign brokerage explained that the latest minutes from a Fed meeting show it could begin tapering its monetary policy in the coming months.

The trading director added that this is "holding some sway in the market, as futures buying is keying on it amid a lack of more fundamental news and data".

Recent months have seen the Fed continue to hold firm with its monetary policy, despite regular speculation a change is getting closer.

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index