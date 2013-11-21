Nikkei bounces back with 1 9 rise

The Nikkei rose by almost two per cent during trading today.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 21, 2013 9:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Nikkei has recovered from a slow week by rising almost two per cent during trading today (November 21st), ending at its highest point in nearly six months.

After falling by 0.3 per cent for two days in a row, the index bounced back today and hit 15,365.60 points at the end of the session, reports Dow Jones.

This was the highest closing mark since May 22nd and it represents a resurgence for the market. Investors had previously been growing cautious over the future direction of the US Federal Reserve.

An equity trading director at a foreign brokerage explained that the latest minutes from a Fed meeting show it could begin tapering its monetary policy in the coming months.

The trading director added that this is "holding some sway in the market, as futures buying is keying on it amid a lack of more fundamental news and data".

Recent months have seen the Fed continue to hold firm with its monetary policy, despite regular speculation a change is getting closer.

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.