Nikkei bounces back 2 6

The Nikkei has increased its value by 2.6 per cent during trading today (August 13th), moving on from a slow couple of days for the index.

It reached 13,867.00 by the end of the day, following on from the 0.1 per cent increase the Nikkei recorded during thin trade yesterday.

According to a report by Reuters, SoftBank Corp and Fast Retailing Co were among those to lead the charge for the Nikkei and these two companies were up by 6.3 per cent and 4.3 per cent respectively.

Panasonic Corp, another of the bigger firms on the index, also had a good day of trading on the Nikkei, climbing 3.8 per cent.

Today's 2.6 per cent boost for the Nikkei means it has increased in value for the third day in a row, erasing some of the losses recorded last week.

The index was affected yesterday by the news that the Japanese economy did not grow by as much as expected in the second quarter.

