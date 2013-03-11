NFP s robust as Chinese data disappoints

The FX markets are trading this morning very much where we left them at the close on Friday following a robust NFP reading of 236k […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 11, 2013 8:40 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FX markets are trading this morning very much where we left them at the close on Friday following a robust NFP reading of 236k with the unemployment rate dropping to 7.736% from 7.923% in January. The USD surged across the board with USD/JPY making a fresh yearly high of 96.55 and cable making a new low of 1.4885. The negative from the report was the revision to the January release with the 157k reported revised down to 119k leaving the three-month average unchanged at 191k. I don’t think this report changes the timing of the end to US stimulus measures or ‘tapering’ with Bernanke and ultra dove Janet Yellen both signalling last week that purchases will continue at their current pace with the Beige book also revealing a similar picture of a ‘modest recovery’.

Chinese data released over the week-end showed a mixed picture with the headline CPI coming in at 3.2% versus expectations of 3% but the components showed disappointing readings on industrial production and retail sales although the market seems to have mainly ignored these numbers sighting Chinese Lunar holiday distortions.

In other news ratings agency Fitch downgraded Italy sovereign rating but the reaction in the market was minimal as this had been widely expected and an advisor to PM ABE commented that Japan could forgo the 2% inflation target if the growth recovery is achieved.

Not much in the way of data releases today with the focus this week for me being the US retail sales on Wednesday followed by the Australian jobs report on Thursday although the latter will need to be very out of the consensus range to break the 1.0150-1.0350 range.

For now the trend seems very much intact buy USD’s wear diamonds!

 


EUR/USD

Supports 1.2980-1.2955-1.2890 | Resistance 1.3025-1.3060-1.3125


USD/JPY

Supports 95.85-95.50-95.20 | Resistance 96.25-96.60-97.25


GBP/USD

Supports 1.4885-1.4850-1.4805 | Resistance 1.4945-1.4980-1.5075

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:06 AM
Crude Oil, Gold Outlook: Peace Deals Favor Oil and Gold Bears
Today 08:29 AM
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.