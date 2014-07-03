NFP amp ECB volatility

I will start with the demise of the AUD overnight as retail sales data came in at a 14 month low at -0.5% for May […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 3, 2014 10:53 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

I will start with the demise of the AUD overnight as retail sales data came in at a 14 month low at -0.5% for May versus an expected flat reading, which followed disappointing trade data on Wednesday.

The RBA’s Governor, Glen Steven,s was on the wires from Hobart in his usual bearish mood as he suggested that the market is under-estimating the likelihood of a significant fall in the AUD at some point.

He sighted high production costs in Australia and said the RBA still have ammunition with regards to monetary policy tools. He also reiterated, “Let me be clear, again, that the exchange rate remains high by historical standards”.

A unique day as the US jobs report and the ECB press conference statement from super Mario will be released in tandem due to the 4th of July holiday in the US tomorrow.

The ADP print yesterday came in above consensus at 281k (consensus 215k), which – following on from the solid initial claims data and employment components of the service sector surveys – all point to a stronger US jobs report today as the consensus expects a NFP reading of 215k and the unemployment rate to hold steady at 6.3%.

The ECB announced substantial adjustments to monetary policy last month so today will be all about ECB President, Mario Draghi’s, press conference and clarity on the measures taken.

Of particular interest will be the eligibility for the longer-term refinancing operations (LTRO) with the questions and answers session likely to focus on how the euro has barely moved since the announcement four weeks ago and, more importantly, how Draghi will answer the question on lending following the largest monthly fall since 2013. (To recap, lending to credit institutions has declined by €111bn in the past four weeks.)

There is also some speculation that the ECB will announce it will cut back on the number of press conferences it holds from monthly to quarterly to coincide with the release of staff projections.

Services PMI data from the EU and the UK will be released from the EU and the UK this morning along with retail sales data from the EU.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3625-1.3575-1.3505  | Resistance 1.3680-1.3700-1.3740

 

USD/JPY

Supports 101.70-101.25-100.75 | Resistance 102.15-102.50-102.85

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.7130-1.7100-1.7060 | Resistance 1.7185-1.7200-1.7285

 

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.