Next shares could unravel further

The British weather has let Next Plc. down yet again, albeit indirectly.   This time, the unseasonal climate has not messed up carefully planned seasonal […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 24, 2016 11:33 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The British weather has let Next Plc. down yet again, albeit indirectly.

 

This time, the unseasonal climate has not messed up carefully planned seasonal collections, thereby robbing the UK’s biggest clothing retailer of an excuse it used frequently over the last few years.

 

The right weather for the time of year more often than not in 2015 has exposed a host of underlying operational weaknesses at Next, forcing it to warn on Thursday that 2016 could be the toughest year it’s faced since 2008.

 

Essentially the group is warning that the 5% uplift in profit for 2015 could be a peak that may not be matched in 2016, as it anticipates a more difficult economic environment.

Investors would be wise not get too accustomed to these solid results:

 

  • Pre-tax profit +5% to £821.3m (vs. £817m guidance)
  • Total sales +3% to £4.15bn
  • Full-year dividend +5.3% to 158p

 

Perhaps the now rather repetitive refrains of unhelpful weather, poor stock availability and increased online competition, together with the 2016 warning, may concentrate investor minds about the need for new ideas on a board where the two top incumbents have a combined tenure of 33 years.

 

Next’s same-store revenue is falling and inventory is taking a week longer to clear than a year ago, it said.

But these issues have not suddenly risen up to bite management out of the blue.

They’ve been building up quite perceptibly for years.

 

The circumstances also call into question the wisdom of Next’s plans to expand selling space by 8%.

 

 

From a technical perspective, after a renewed sell-off from all-time highs in December, Next has retreated steadily to the same lows it visited in June and October 2014.

The shares last touched such support, (around 5886p) when the group was rocked by key exec departures and, yes a ‘weather surprise’, respectively.

 

Exposure of what we believe are Next’s more fundamental inadequacies on Thursday could be the opportunity many doubters have sought for years to break current strong support.

If so, these bears would have an eye to 5520p, the January 2014 launching point of a respectable uptrend.

 

Even if current palpable misgivings subside, the shares will still face a challenge in the relatively near term: triangulation from a steep downward and current support.

Well before that, the peak of Thursday’s petulant drop (6300p) and likely support turned resistance between 6425p and 6481p (latter also a 61.8% interval) will certainly be cautionary for careful buyers.

 

It’s all in keeping with a company which has quite a lot to prove in the first half of its financial year, and beyond.

 

DAILY CHART

NEXT PLC DAILY POST FY RESULTS 24TH MARCH 2016

Please click image to enlarge

 

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.