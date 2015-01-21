Netflix reports boost in Q4 earnings

Netflix has announced better-than-expected earnings in the fourth quarter of the year.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 21, 2015 10:26 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Internet TV streaming service Netflix has announced a boost in its fourth quarter earnings, above company expectations.

The firm revealed revenues of $83 million (£55 million) in net income during the final three months of 2014. It was a significant boost from the year before when Netflix made $48 million. The announcement sparked a surge in the company's share price which grew 12 per cent in after-hours trading on Tuesday (January 20th).

Netflix has been growing at a rapid pace since it was founded in 1997. The company became a subscription-based service by 1999 and expanded exponentially in recent years. Originally starting in the US and Canada, Netflix has since moved across to Europe and intends to launch in Australia and New Zealand later in the year.

During the fourth quarter Netflix added 1.9 million US streaming customers taking its US total to 39.1 million while an addition of 4.3 million global subscribers took the company's overall subscriber list to 57.4 million. In a letter to shareholders, Netflix announced plans to roll out the service in 200 countries by 2017 on the back of the performance of the past year.

Reed Hastings, Netflix chief executive, said: "The ability to click and watch and binge episodes has really resonated with people. It has made us realise this is very likely to work on a global basis."

Netflix is not just a streaming service as it has produced a number of original programmes such as House of Cards, Orange is the New Black and Marco Polo. The former, starring Kevin Spacey as uncompromising politician Frank Underwood, is entering its third season and has received critical acclaim, alongside positive viewing figures.

The company added that it would be offering Sony's controversial film, The Interview, to subscribers on January 24th. The film, starring Seth Rogen and James Franco, was originally pulled by Sony after cyber attacks on the company led to series of high profile leaks but was eventually released on a limited basis.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.