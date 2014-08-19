Nasdaq hits 14 year high

US stocks are continuing to perform strongly.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 19, 2014 11:45 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The strong performance of US stocks has continued and the Nasdaq hit a new 14-year record high during trading yesterday (August 18th).

It was also a good day for the Standard & Poor's 500 index, which was up by 0.9 per cent – a rise of 16.68 points – to end the session at 1971.74. The Dow Jones industrial average closed at 16,838.74 after it gained 175.83 points, an increase of more than one per cent in its value.

Dan Curtin, a global investment specialist for JPMorgan Private Bank, explained that US stocks are still an attractive option for investors despite the ongoing geopolitical tensions in Ukraine, Iraq and the Middle East. Tensions in Ukraine appear to have eased over the last few days, but there remains global concern over the conflict in Gaza.

"There are a lot of distractions out there, but the fundamental focus on equities is positive," Mr Curtin said.

Among the best performing US stocks over the course of the day was Dollar General, which saw its share price rise by 11.6 per cent on the back of its offer for Family Dollar.

US stocks performed well across the board following the release of the latest data from S&P Capital IQ, which showed corporate earnings remain strong and inflation is still low. For companies in the S&P 500, earnings growth was found to be around ten per cent in the second quarter, compared to 4.3 per cent in the same period in 2013.

This is an indication of the strength of the US economic recovery, which has picked up pace in the last few months and provided a boost to the president, Barack Obama, as well as the new head of the Federal Reserve, Janet Yellen.

The dropping price of oil had a positive impact on the share prices of airlines yesterday, with United Continental and American Airlines seeing the value of their stocks increase on the back of the lowered cost of the commodity.

Find up to date information on spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.