Mulberry shares hit by news of creative director exit

Shares in Mulberry have dropped following confirmation of the exit of its creative director.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 11, 2013 12:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Shares in British luxury brand Mulberry are trading lower after it confirmed the forthcoming departure of its creative director, Emma Hill.

The company, which is best known for its handbags and association with celebrities such as Alexa Chung, released a statement after speculation in the press over Ms Hill's exit, explaining that she has told the firm she wants to leave and that the date of her departure is yet to be finalised.

It added that work has already been completed on its spring/summer collection for 2014 and that Ms Hill is currently preparing Mulberry's London Fashion Week range, which is due to be launched on September 15th.

Ms Hill has played a major role in raising the profile of the brand since she started heading up its design team more than five years ago.

Shares in the company closed 8.2 per cent lower at the end of trading yesterday (June 10th). Mulberry is due to release its latest financial results on Thursday and analysts are forecasting a drop in profits.

"This causes some uncertainty," said John Cummins, retail analyst at WH Ireland.

"The long-term potential in Mulberry is exciting, but I think they are going through growing pains."

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.