Mothercare rejects US takeover

Mothercare has rejected a £266 million takeover bid from US firm Destination Maternity.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 2, 2014 10:45 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Mothercare has resisted the advances of a major US competitor which is looking to purchase the company.

Destination Maternity has made two takeover proposals for Mothercare valuing the British company at £266 million but these have been rejected. The US firm stated that its latest offer was 300p per Mothercare share, representing a 29 per cent premium on the closing price of 232.5p on July 1st.

Mothercare has experienced a somewhat turbulent time of late with the company issuing a profit warning in January following poor Christmas sales. Just a month later, chief executive Simon Calver announced his resignation from the retailer and was replaced by former Shop Direct and Next Directory executive Mark Newton-Jones.

It has faced increased competition in recent times and a recent report by the Times of London noted that it could potentially cut up to 500 customer service adviser roles as part of its restructuring plans. The retailer wants to cut the number of hours of staff who work 24 hours or more every week and those that do not agree to the changes could potentially be made redundant.

Despite the recent poor performance, the company stated in 2013 that it expected to turn around its loss-making UK operation by 2015 but this has been amended to 2017. Destination Maternity stated that it would not rule out entering a revised bid for Mothercare.

Ed Krell, chief executive of Destination Maternity, said: "We have long been familiar with Mothercare and hold the company's UK heritage and successful track record of international expansion in the very highest regard.

"We believe the combination would create a highly attractive opportunity to accelerate the growth and development of both businesses and generate substantial value for our respective shareholders."

Following news of a potential takeover, Mothercare's share price jumped 15.16 per cent to 267.75p as of 08:49 BST on July 2nd.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.