Most pairs are seeing quiet sessions ahead of Christmas

EUR/USD Range: 1.3087 – 1.3147 Support: 1.3044  Resistance: 1.3204 Most pairs are seeing quiet sessions ahead of Christmas. Euro had a very similar day to yesterday, opening near […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 24, 2010 12:59 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EURUSD

EUR/USD

Range: 1.3087 – 1.3147
Support: 1.3044 
Resistance: 1.3204
Most pairs are seeing quiet sessions ahead of Christmas. Euro had a very similar day to yesterday, opening near the 1.3100 level and climbing its way to 1.3130 prior to the European open. Dips below 1.3100 are being well matched by good sovereign buyers towards the lows of the trading session. With an empty economic calendar and Christmas upon us, any significant moves in the market will be a surprise!

 

AUDUSD

AUD/USD

Range: 1.0026 – 1.0038
Support: 0.9919
Resistance: 1.0083
Aussie remains firm into Christmas as traders look to head off early for the holidays. The Aussie-dollar opened at $1.0040 in Asia looking very well supported by bullion prices and demand from real money accounts yesterday which took the pair to a high of $1.0066 earlier in NY. Some selling from local corporate and funds pushed the pair to a low of $1.0018 before the pair returned to settle around $1.0030 following some euro-dollar/euro-yen Tokyo demand. The order book is looking pretty sparse with bids towards parity and offers above $1.0060 layered up to $1.0100, and technical resistance seen around $1.0085. Focus if anything will be on actions in the Korean Peninsula and any further downgrades in relation to the Eurozone.

 

GBPUSD

GBP/USD

Range: 1.5374 – 1.5475
Support: 1.5330
Resistance: 1.5500
Cable closed in New York at $1.5425, off lows of $1.5374. Early trade, in a very quiet Asian session, was contained within a range on $1.5425/50 with late session sterling demand seeing cable break above the $1.5450 level to extend the highs to $1.5475. Euro-sterling, which had traded the early part of Asia between stg0.8490/0.8508, dropped back from the highs to stg0.8478 on that sterling demand. Most of Europe closed today for the Christmas holidays, with the UK markets expected to close early, with the US also observing Christmas Day today. Cable resistance seen at $1.5475/80, more toward $1.5500. Support $1.5425 (50% $1.5374/1.5475) ahead of $1.5410/00 and $1.5380/70.
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.