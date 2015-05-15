More competition is needed says TalkTalk

Increased competition “drives investment” says chief executive.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 15, 2015 6:26 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

There needs to be more competition and a "level playing field" in the UK's internet services industry. That's according to Dido Harding, chief executive at TalkTalk.

Speaking out about various merger deals in the industry, Ms Harding believes there need to be more companies offering internet services.

"We are looking to various competition authorities reviewing the BT/EE merger, the Three/O2 merger and the whole industry. I do think there need to be more players on the market," she said.

Ms Harding told the BBC: "I've been very public in saying that Openreach should be separated out of BT Group." She believes that increased competition would drive investment, and that regulators need to make sure that's the case.

Positive results for TalkTalk

In the company's recent financial results, TalkTalk reported a 3.2 per cent rise in pre-tax profit, bringing the number to £32 million for the year to the end of March.

TalkTalk also saw annual revenue rise 3.9 per cent to nearly £1.8 billion – in response, the company raised its revenue growth target for 2017 to five per cent.

In addition, tax credits associated with losses from the previous year pushed the company's post-tax profit to £72 million.

While profits have increased, the company also points out that costs have also increased – particularly since downloading over the network has doubled in the last year.

"People are downloading 40 to 50 per cent more data on our network than they were a year ago," Ms Harding explained.

Improving services

Ms Harding said that TalkTalk is now testing new high-speed internet cables in York. 

"I want to live in a country where in a decade's time, we all have unlimited broadband coming into our homes – where broadband becomes like electricity," she explains.

She also points out that TalkTalk's reputation for poor customer service might be fading. In a recent Ofcom publication, which included nine months' worth of customer service results, "TalkTalk was not the most complained about" in any of the relevant product categories. Ms Harding says this is the first time that has ever happened – and indicates the company will continue to try to improve.

"It's not the end of the journey, and there's lots more we can do, but we're getting there," she said.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.