Mixed trading in Asia Australian unemployment figure rises

Asian stocks were slightly lower on the back of flat overnight leads from the US and Europe.The MSCI Asia Pacific index was around 0.9% lower […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 8, 2011 12:13 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian stocks were slightly lower on the back of flat overnight leads from the US and Europe.The MSCI Asia Pacific index was around 0.9% lower at noon in Tokyo with all ten industry groups on the index down.

Tokyo Electric was a standout underperformer, down around 8% after newspaper reports speculated it could become the subject of a nationalisation policy.

Real estate stocks were lower in Singapore after the government imposed additional taxes on purchases of private residential property in a move to help contain speculators and rising prices.

Ahead of the European summit the Euro remained in a very tight trading range, last trading at slightly above 1.34 against the U.S. dollar. The Japanese Yen continues to slowly claw back some of last week’s losses with the USD/JPY last trading at around 77.65, still below levels desired by the BOJ.

In regional corporate news, state-backed Chinese insurer New China Life was reported to have filled around 60% of its IPO at around HK$28.5 which was towards the bottom end of the indicative range. The IPO is one of around 20 expected on the Hong Kong Exchange before the end of this year.

In economic news, Australia’s unemployment rate increased slightly in November to 5.3%. The rise in the level of unemployment to 5.3% does not come as a complete surprise to us. Yesterday’s GDP figures appeared strong on face value but they were for a period up to September and since then, markets have been fragile and so too corporate confidence.

The pace of rate cuts from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in both November and December would signal that the central bank was aware of the weakening labour market conditions. The almost 40,000 full time job losses in November will surprise many and although it was somewhat offset by the 33,600 increase in part time employment, composition isn’t the highest quality.

The Australian dollar fell slightly to last trade at around 102.58 U.S. cents.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.