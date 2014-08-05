Mixed PMI data from Asia ahead of UK 038 EU releases

The FX markets are suffering from a non-farm payrolls hangover as we await our direction from central bank meetings later this week. The dollar trades with […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 5, 2014 10:44 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FX markets are suffering from a non-farm payrolls hangover as we await our direction from central bank meetings later this week. The dollar trades with a mixed tone, supported against the euro following IFO suggestions that EU sanctions on Russia will cause a flat German growth reading this year whilst trading slightly negatively against sterling and the JPY.

The Asian session has failed to spark life into FX despite the Chinese HSBC Service and Composite PMI dropping to its worst reading since the data was collated back in November 2005. The reading just about remained in expansion territory at 50 from the previous reading of 53.1. In the first of the central bank meetings this week the Reserve Bank of Australia maintained the cash rate at 2.5% whilst leaving the accompanying statement pretty much unchanged as they view a period of steady interest rates with inflation likely to remain in the 2%-3% target range.

The BoJ policy meeting will begin tomorrow, with media in Japan suggesting that members are concerned of the effects the sales tax hike is having on the economy and in particular if they should change their policy statement to reflect the bank’s concerns on production and exports.

The PMI data releases continue today with composite service sector readings from the EU and UK along with retail sales data from the former area also due for release. The US session will bring us factory orders data along with the latest non-manufacturing ISM survey.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3395-1.3365-1.3295 | Resistance 1.3445-1.3475-1.3505

 

USD/JPY

Supports 102.25-101.95-101.65 | Resistance 102.75-103.05-103.50

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.6835-1.6800-1.6760 | Resistance 1.6885-1.6925-1.6985

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.