Mixed Asian session as European debt issue lingers Hong Kong closes due to typhoon

Asian markets had another mixed trading day today, with the Japanese Nikkei Index managing to recover most of its losses by early afternoon trade. With […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 29, 2011 4:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian markets had another mixed trading day today, with the Japanese Nikkei Index managing to recover most of its losses by early afternoon trade. With the Hong Kong markets closed due to typhoon, all the other Asian markets were trading in the red for most of the day.

The Shanghai Composite Index recorded its lowest level in more than a year due to continuing concerns in Europe.

In Australia, the All Ords Index was down 29 points. The overall market was dragged down my mining stocks, which continued to be affected by falling commodity prices. Most of the banking stocks, including the big four banks, did quite well today but were not able to offset the losses from other sectors.

The markets still seem directionless at the moment and there are still a lot of uncertainties that have not been resolved. Investors are not that confident yet. All eyes are still looking to Europe, particularly to Germany as they vote on the Euro rescue fund tonight.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.