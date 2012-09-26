Mirrored losses in the US and Asia

September 26, 2012 11:00 AM
- A late sell-off in America and mirrored losses in Asia on the back of negative comments made by Charles Plosser from the Fed has led to a weak start this morning in Europe.

- With Centrica, Morrisons and RSA Insurance all going ex-dividend this morning, taking 1.73 points off the index, we see the FTSE at 5805, just shy of 1% down.

- Europe is harder hit with the German Dax down 1.5%, the French CAC down 1.8% while the Spanish IBEX is down 2.5% as rioting in Madrid turns violent.

- On the FTSE, unsurprisingly, RSA is the biggest faller having lost their dividend attraction – they are currently 3.8% down.

- It is the miners, however, who are providing the biggest pull on the FTSE with heavyweights Anglo-American, Rio Tinto and Kazakhmys all losing between 3 to 2.5% respectively. RBS also find themselves down over 3% in early trading.

- With US New Home Sales at 3pm and Oil Inventories at 3.30pm, they are likely to be the major breaks in another fairly range bound day.

