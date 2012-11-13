Microsoft shares nosedive on Steven Sinofsky exit announcement

Microsoft has plunged on the Dow Jones following Steven Sinofsky’s exit from the company.


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 13, 2012 5:15 PM
Microsoft has witnessed its share price take a nosedive on the Dow Jones on Wall Street this afternoon (November 13th) following the announcement Windows boss Steven Sinofsky is leaving the company with immediate effect.

News of Mr Sinofsky's departure has come just as the Californian computer giant launches Windows 8, the latest version of the wildly successful operating system.

Windows is broadly considered to be the key to Microsoft's future success and now Julie Larson-Green will lead all Windows software and hardware engineering operations.

Microsoft has not commented on why Mr Sinofsky has left, but it has been suggested that his shock exit may be related to his ongoing clash with chief executive Steve Ballmer.

Mr Ballmer merely stated: "The products … we have delivered to the market in the past few months mark the launch of a new era at Microsoft. It is imperative that we continue to drive alignment across all Microsoft teams."

At 16:15 GMT today Microsoft was lower by four per cent on the Dow Jones, sliding to $27.10 per share.

Find out about the Nasdaq and CFD trading at City Index.

