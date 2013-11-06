Microsoft issues hacker attack warning

Microsoft has warned that its operating system could be set to come under attack by hackers.

The computer giant explained that there is a "vulnerability" in the system that could be exploited by cybercriminals.

It was revealed that Microsoft Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Microsoft Office 2003 – 2010 and Microsoft Lync are all affected by this.

In a statement, the firm stressed that the current versions of Microsoft Windows and Office do not include this vulnerability.

Microsoft added that it will be taking appropriate action to address the issue, which "may include providing a security update through our monthly release process or providing an out-of-cycle security update, depending on customer needs".

Users were told that in the meantime, they ought to implement a setting or configuration change that "does not correct the underlying issue but would help block known attack vectors before a security update is available".

Despite the hackers warning issued by the firm, its share price was 0.14 per cent higher in after-hours trading today (November 6th).

