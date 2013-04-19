Microsoft and Google report profits rise

Rising profits have been reported by both Google and Microsoft, two of the biggest technology companies in the world.

Google's net profit climbed to $3.35 billion (£2.19 billion) over the course of the first three months of the year and Microsoft made $6 billion in profit in the same period. The data revealed by the latter firm shows a jump of more than 17 per cent from a year ago.

Kim Caughey Forrest, a senior analyst at Fort Pitt Capital, explained the financial results revealed by Microsoft show it has made a successful transition into being an enterprise software company during the last few years.

"The strength of server and tools and the actual way they sell licenses to business, is making up for the missing PC sales," the specialist commented.

Google's stocks will open on the Nasdaq later today (April 19th) trading at 765.91, while Microsoft will be selling for 28.79 when the markets open.

