McDonald's has stated its trading situation remains "challenging" after it was confirmed by the company that its second quarter earnings fell below the expectations of analysts.

The fast food giant announced that it earned $1.4 billion (£910 million) in the three months to the end of June, which was an increase from last year's $1.35 billion.

However, despite global sales having risen by around one per cent, the financial figures unveiled by the firm still failed to meet predictions.

Chief executive Dan Thompson said sales for the month of July are expected to be flat, even though the company's consolidated results for the second quarter of 2013 were positive.

"Based on recent sales trends, our results for the remainder of the year are expected to remain challenged," he said.

On the back of the announcement, McDonald's has seen its share price drop slightly over the course of trading today (July 22nd).

Its stocks were 2.68 per cent lower at 16:46 BST, a drop of 2.69 points for the day.

